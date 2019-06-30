No MGR film title for Sivakarthikeyan movie

Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his next, a rural family entertainer with director Pandiraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, there were rumours that the movie was titled ‘Enga Veetu Pillai’.

Remember it was the name of a yesteryear MGR blockbuster.

However, Vijaya Productions, who produced the MGR starrer, has denied to give permission for the title to be used for SK’s film. Sources add Pandiraj is searching for an appropriate title now.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Karaikudi and now the entire team is in Theni. The film has Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Natraj, Soori, and Yogi Babu playing pivotal characters.

Anu Emmanuel plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh is said to be playing his sister. The movie has music by D Imman.