South Central Railway women win volleyball tourney

Chennai: South Central Railway women won the 46th P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament by defeating SAI (Thalachery) in straight sets at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.

By virtue of the 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory, SCR took home the SNJ Trophy and a cash award of Rs 75,000. Runner-up SAI was given the Sree Balaji Trophy and it became richer by Rs 50,000.

SCR got off to a good start, clinching the opening set 25-20. In the following set, SCR trailed 10-13 at one stage, but it came back strongly at the fag end. Deft touches and good blocks helped it bag the second set 25-19.

SAI, which had to win the third set to stay alive in the title decider, was behind right from the beginning. It never took the lead and went down 21-25, surrendering meekly. In the men’s section, Customs (SRM) and defending champion SRM University made it to the final.

Results: Women: Final: South Central Railway beat SAI (Thalachery) 25-20, 25-19, 25-21; Third-place match: ICF (Chennai) beat Dr Sivanthi Club 25-19, 25-21

Men: Semi-finals: Customs (Chennai) beat Income Tax (Gujarat) 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 22-25, 16-14; SRM University beat ICF (Chennai) 20-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-11.

Awards: Best women players: Devika (SCR), Poornima (SCR), EP Sanisha (ICF), K Vijayalakshmi (Dr Sivanthi Club) and TS Aleena (SAI).