Swaraj notches up five points

Chennai: Arpit V Vasavada (5/44) bagged his first five-wicket haul of the season as Swaraj collected five points against AG’s Office in the TNCA First Division third round match at the SRMC (Turf) Ground here on Saturday.

In reply to Swaraj’s first innings total of 372, AG’s Office was bowled out for 254 in 88.1 overs, courtesy Arpit’s brilliant spell. At the Wahe Guru Ground, M Prabhu (5/71) fought single-handedly with the ball, but Grand Slam took a slender three-run lead at the end of the first innings.

Elsewhere, S Karthik (106) and Akkil Srinaath (144) struck centuries for MCC, which finished at 384. It was 14 runs short of Young Stars’ score of 398 for nine. At IIT-M Chemplast Ground, Baba Aparajith (100 not out) helped Jolly Rovers take five points against Vijay. K Vishal Vaidhya (100 not out) also played a similar role as Alwarpet pocketed the same number of points against India Pistons.

Brief scores: Swaraj 372 drew with AG’s Office 254 in 88.1 overs (R Karthik Adithya 53, AC Prathiban 55, Arpit V Vasavada 5/44, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/95). Points: Swaraj 5; AG 1.

Nelson 170 in 68.2 overs (Shoaib Md Khan 71, M Siddarth 4/47) drew with Grand Slam 173 for 6 in 48.4 overs (Bhargav Merai 72*, M Prabhu 5/71). Points: Grand Slam 5; Nelson 1.

Globe Trotters 370 in 87.5 overs (K Mukunth 64, Sanvir Singh 110, Anukul Roy 103, S Swaminathan 4/95, Hapreet Brar 4/88) drew with MRC ‘A’ 212 in 69 overs (S Radhakrishnan 3/31, Anukul Roy 3/77). Points: Trotters 5; MRC 1.

Vijay 263 drew with Jolly Rovers 275 for 4 decl. in 77 overs (Baba Aparajith 100*, R Sathish 78). Points: Rovers 5; Vijay 1.

Young Stars 394 for 9 drew with MCC 384 in 98.1 overs (S Karthik 106, Akkil Srinaath 144, S Mohan Prasath 3/81). Points: Stars 5; MCC 1.

India Pistons 260 drew with Alwarpet 289 for 5 in 89.5 overs (Manprit Juneja 71, K Vishal Vaidhya 100*). Points: Alwarpet 5; Pistons 1