Chennai dramatist honoured with Nataka Mudhra award

Chennai: With over 3,000 plays to his credit, S Ramakrishnan (Ramki), is still a favourite for many in the theatre world.

Recently, the dramatist was conferred with ‘Nataka Mudhra’ award at the Mudhra drama festival held in Ramakrishna Mission School, T Nagar.

Speaking to this paper, Ramki said, “My first play was for Egmore Arts Club in 1964, when I was about 15 years old. Since then, I have played varied roles like that of a father, priest, advocate, teacher and more. I owe all the credit to my father N Sundara Raman, who loved theatre and encouraged me to act.”

Apart from this, Ramki has also acted in 30 films, several television serials and advertisements as well.

About the directors he has worked with, he noted, “Each one of them are unique and have dedicated their lives to this field. Writers and technicians too deserve a special mention.”

Mudhra has also released a short film on Ramki which can be viewed on YouTube, it is informed.

