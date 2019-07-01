Chitlapakkam to get piped water supply soon

Chennai: The office-bearers of Chitlapakkam Resident Welfare Associations met Kancheepuram District Collector P Ponnaiah and thanked him for timely commissioning of Madambakkam-Chitlapakkam water scheme and at the same time requested him to quicken the pipe laying work interlinking Babu Street OHT with Chitlapakkam office OHT ( over head tank).

They also requested him to start desilting of Chitlapakkam lake immediately as Chitlapakkam Rising team and all residents have cleared the garbage in good part of the lake.

The Collector informed that the pipe laying work is completed to interlink two tanks and water supply may commence in a few days. Also he said that lake desilting work will commence within this week.

Former MP Chitlapakkam C Rajendran facilitated this meeting and Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat former president Mohan accompanied the office-bearers.

Various issues such as improvement in garbage collection from houses by tricycle and removal of garbage from roads, increasing frequency of S-3 mini bus, re-introduction of S-8 mini bus, preferably from Chitlapakkam as terminus, deepening of tank behind Gangai Amman Temple were among the other requests that were putforth before the Collector. He has assured to take necessary action.