Raghavendra Basketball Club organises tournament at T Nagar

Chennai: T Nagar is all set for fun and action, courtesy the 23rd inter-college and school basketball tournament that began on 30 June at Corporation Grounds, Venkatanarayana Road.

Organised by Raghavendra Basketball Club, T Nagar, the man behind the show, R Chandran, coach and basketball player, speaks to News Today.

“I have been providing free training to children aged above five at this venue for several decades now. This particular tournament attracts players from all areas. Many of those who took part here, went on to play for District and State-level games too,” he says.

“As far as this year is concerned, it will be on a knock-out and league basis, with the participating teams having to meet all other groups to move up further,” he adds.

On the participant profile, Chandran states, “Several school teams such as Velammal, St Peters, Vidyodaya, Government Girls School and more, are taking part. All of them are practising vigorously to clinch the title.”

Also, various colleges such as Loyola, Madras Christian College, Sathyabhama Engineering, Hindustan, Stella Maris and Ethiraj colleges have also registered for the games, it is learnt.

The coach also points out how he is thankful to the encouragement from former players, well-wishers and supporters like the Arise group.

“One good trend that I have noticed is that boys and girls are coming forward in equal numbers for training. Their parents too stay with them all through the sessions. This enthusiasm lifts my spirits too and motivates me to carry forward the game to future generations,” he says.

It may be noted that Chandran also provides free training to students of a nearby school every day.

For details, contact him at 98849 64578.