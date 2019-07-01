YSCA win cricket tourney

Chennai: Young Stars cricket association (YSCA) won the GR Kuppuswamy memorial league cum knockout tournament after they defeated Apollo Tyres by 78 runs in the final.

Winning the toss and batting first, YSCA made 187 for 7 in 30 overs. Particularly, it was E Prabhakar (34) and Shikeeswar (53), who put on a 89 runs partnership for the second wicket.

Skipper Naveenkumar too chipped in with 41. Chasing 188 for victory, Apollo Tyres were all out for 109 in 21.3 overs. Medium pacer S Parthasarathy claimed five wickets for 18 runs. With the win, YSCA retains the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Scores:

YSCA 187 for 7 in 30 overs (E Prabhakar 34, Shikeeswar 53, V Naveenkumar 41, C Kubendran 3 for 28) beat Apollo Tyres 109 allout in 21.3 overs (S Parthasarathy 5 for 18, Yuvaraj 4 for 31)

Player of the match:S.Parthasarathy of YSCA.