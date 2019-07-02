AC blast in house in Chennai, couple suffers burn injuries

Chennai: A husband and wife are undergoing treatment for burn injuries after the air-conditioner in their house burst in the wee hours of today.

A press release said Prakash Menon (55) lived with his wife Bindhu and two sons in an apartment in Shakthi Nagar on the Guindy-Porur Trunk Road. He worked as an engineer in a private company.

At 1.30 am, while the family was sleeping in the bedroom, the air-conditioner, which was also switched on in the hall, burst. The couple suffered burns while trying to put out the flames.

Fire and rescue personnel from Virugambakkam took an hour to put out the flames. Inspector Chandranarayanan visited the spot.

Prakash and Bindhu are admitted to the burns ward of Government Kilpauk Hospital.

It is said the hall AC was on the whole day.