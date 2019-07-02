Chennai author draws management lessons from Ramayana, Mahabharata

Chennai: When T Jaganathan started reading epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, little did he know that it will eventually lead him to write a self-help book. A resident of Virugambakkam, he has penned the book, Management Immemorial, published by Notion Press.

It happened accidentally, he told News Today. As Jaganathan started reading more Indian literature, he shared his research with his employees via email, posting it as Monday Musings to motivate them every week.

A technocrat, he is MD of a tech firm and had willing listeners. He also uploaded articles on his blog. This went on every Monday for over 25 weeks, he recollects. Looking at the positive feedback received from the readers of my blog, I decided to become a writer and publish the compilation as a book. Thats how Management Immemorial came about.

He dives deeper to explain about his book. I talk about 15 management traits, categorised into three: attitude, skill and leadership. I use Indian literature to explain each trait spiced with stories, anecdotes, quotes and my experience. I believe that using literature quotes to learn personality development makes it more interesting and the knowledge gained lasts long.

He adds, My book will be useful for those wishing to develop their career.

How does he get ideas? The spark could come from a conversation with friends, books or TV shows, informs Jaganathan. Many a time, I get ideas from social media. Authors need to keep their eyes and ears open.

He makes use of a cloud page – Onenote – to capture ideas when they strike and then develop them into a story.

Jaganathan says everyone should write. It is a wonderful experience, a good exercise for the brain and develops logical thinking.

He recalls an old quote: Rabindranath Tagore said, You cant cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water. So dont keep thinking, just start writing.