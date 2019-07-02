City III edges out City I in TNCA U-19 league

Chennai: City III beat City I by a solitary run in the TNCA Under-19 round-robin One-Day clash at the Stag Ground here on Monday, thanks to Mohammed Adnan Khan’s (108) ton.

Adnan Khan’s innings was laced with 13 fours and four sixes and his knock played a key role in City III posting 277.

The victor bowled out City I for 276, coming up trumps in a thrilling match. In another duel at the Murugappa Cricket Ground, City II eased past City IV.

Brief scores: City III 277 in 47.5 overs (Mohammed Adnan Khan 108, John Tarun George 51, SS Pratham 3/52) beat City I 276 in 49.3 overs (M Mithul Raj 59, S Pavan 79, B Sai Sudharsan 75);

City II 234 for 9 in 50 overs (IS Akash 91, B Ram Narayanan 3/53) beat City IV 157 in 46.2 overs (C Saffin 86, Govind Sharma 3/29).