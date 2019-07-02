Deevita launches cloud platform for pharmacies

Chennai: Deevita Technologies, a Chennai-based healthcare technology company, has launched PepPill, a cloud platform for pharmacies and consumers.

A release said PepPill helps pharmacists to manage their pharmacies better and connect with customers using digital technologies.

The product is built to empower pharmacists with information, tools, and technologies, to do their job better and efficiently, reducing cost, saving time, and increasing the business profitability, the firm said.

It has features such as chain store support, built-in drug database, regulatory compliance including GST reporting and GST filing, the release said, adding that PepPill Store is a subscription-based product.

Founder and CEO, Deevita, Palani Perumal, said, “It is a product loaded with tools and technologies for pharmacists to gain complete control of their business and compete confidently in the modern digital world. We aim to provide state-of-the-art platform and tools at a nominal cost for pharmacies of any type and size. Also, the platform empowers consumers to buy medicines with a tap on their smartphone and keep themselves healthy. Currently, 50 pharmacies are using the PepPill software across Tamilnadu, we are planning to double our customer base by the end of this year, and soon expand to other locations.”