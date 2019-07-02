Dwane Bravo enthrals students

Chennai: Dwayne Bravo, West Indies and Chennai Super Kings cricketer, attended a felicitation function, organised at Velammal Vidyalaya, Mangadu, here, Monday.

In the event, he felicitated the exemplary sports achievers and inaugurated the Students’ Cabinet Investiture Ceremony. He also addressed the students and honoured the leaders of the students’ cabinet. Speaking to the students he motivated them to channelise their energy in the path they want their career to be. Bravo then had an interactive session with the student council members who asked him questions on his likes and dislikes.

The CSK all-rounder who is well-known for his signature dance moves also shaked a leg at the ceremony. He was also felicitated by the school management during the event. According to a release, the same felicitation ceremony was also held at Velammal Vidyalaya, Poonamallee.