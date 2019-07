Hemalatha smashes 147 in TNCA women’s league

Chennai: D Hemalatha (147) scored a match-winning ton as Yellow Challengers crushed Red Rangers by 240 runs in the TNCA Women’s League One-Day match at the Gandhi Nagar Cricket Hemalatha struck 13 boundaries and five maximums to power Challengers to 316 for six in the first innings.

Chasing a huge target, Rangers surrendered meekly, getting all out for 76. In another match at the GE T&D ‘B’ Ground, Arshi Choudhary (119) put on a great performance to guide Silver Strikers to a seven-wicket success over Green Invaders.

Brief scores: Yellow Challengers 316 for 6 in 50 overs (D Hemalatha 147, R Aaisha Bee 58, S Swathi 37) beat Red Rangers 76 in 26.4 overs (KB Vamsi 4/18);

White Warriors 207 in 44.5 overs (R Sowmiya 35, NS Subhaharini 35) beat Blue Avengers 162 in 49.2 overs (J Maanasasri 62, K Yogiyasri 35, M Bharathi 3/27);

Green Invaders 255 for 4 in 50 overs (MD Thirushkamini 86, R Abarna 43) lost to Silver Strikers 256 for 3 in 47.4 overs (Arshi Choudhary 119, L Nethra 92*).