M-Scholar invites applications for scholarship

Chennai: Kolkata-based Magma Fincorp, has announced the launch of M-Scholar 2019, which will provide scholarship to 100 deserving students to pursue education at the undergraduate level.

The students who have secured 80 per cent marks in the Class XII exam and have a monthly household income less than Rs 10,000 are eligible to avail the scholarship. The company had introduced this scholarship in 2015, a press release said.

The company has laid out certain conditions for students to adhere to. Those interested can apply by sending an email to: [email protected] or call 70440 33714.

For more information, log on to: www.magma.co.in