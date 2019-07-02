Physiotherapist steals diamond jewellery of patient in Chennai

Chennai: The city police arrested a physiotherapist for stealing diamond jewellery from a patient’s house in Teynampet last month.

According to the police, Sowmya (36) was arrested from her house in Arumbakkam.

The incident took place 18 June. The victim, Radha, an elderly woman who was ailing, had called a private agency to send a physiotherapist to attend on her.

Sowmya reached the house and made her perform some exercises and left after a session.

Radha later found that the jewels she had placed on the table before the physiotherapy session were missing.

The police said Sowmya stole a diamond ring, a diamond bracelet and ear studs worth Rs 7 lakh.

They said 15 sovereigns of the jewellery was recovered from Sowmya who will be remanded today.