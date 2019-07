Chennai: The ranklist for admission to undergraduate degree programmes at Tamilnadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will be released at the Conference Hall, Madras Veterinary College, tomorrow, 9 am.

According to officials, it will be released by State Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan for the BVSc and AH and B Tech – Food technology/Poultry technology/Dairy technology courses.