Was it a bid to rob the ATM at Velacheri, Chennai?

Chennai: The city police averted a theft attempt at an ATM by arresting a man who is suspected to have plotted it at Velacheri.

According to the police, the incident took place at Velacheri Bypass Road at 2 am today.

The police spotted a young man standing outside the nationalised bank’s ATM in a suspicious manner, while they were on patrol.

When the beat police asked him what he was doing, the suspect fled on his two-wheeler. He was caught following a chase.

He was identified as Raj Kumar (24), a welder from Velacheri. He is currently in police custody.