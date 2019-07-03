Arun Vijay ready to start work on Karthick Naren’s ‘Mafia’

Director Karthick Naren’s Mafia will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The first-look poster featuring the Arun Vijay is out.

Sources say that Arun Vijay plays a police officer who tracks down a mafia gang.

‘3rd film Extremely happy to team up with @arunvijayno1 sir & @LycaProductions for ‘MAFIA’ a high octane gangster drama. pumped up’, tweeted Karthick Naren whose second film, Naragasooran, is yet to hit the screens.

Arun Vijay also shared his excitement on Twitter. “#MAFIA it is!! #AV28 ! Joining hands with @karthicknaren_M & @LycaProductions after the BB #Thadam.. Here’s the first look for you’ll… It’s going to be one hell of a ride.. Excited to kickstart it soon’, tweeted Arun Vijay.

Gokul Benoy will be cranking the camera for the film and Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose music.