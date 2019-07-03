Gautham Menon turns baddie for Sibiraj’s ‘Walter’

Director Gautham Menon has shifted his focus on web series. This comes after his movies have failed to see the light. He is also part of movies and will be seen playing a villain in Sibiraj’s cop action drama Walter.

The director is now making a web series on the life of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan is playing Jayalalithaa.

The show will be aired in MX Player. His movies are suffering a set back due to financial issues. Gautham’s production and directorial ventures including Nenjam Marapathillai, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, and Naragasooran. None of these movies could hit the screens and have been seeing delays. The shoot of Dhruva Natchathiram is also delayed because of lack of funds.