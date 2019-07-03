Membership drive: BJP aims to enroll 12 lakh people in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP membership drive would be kicked started here in the city of Telangana on 6 July by party chief Amit Shah. The party aims to enroll 12 lakh members into its fold during the campaign, which would go on till 11 August.

The party’s senior State unit leaders discussed the membership campaign, the visit of Shah and preparations for the municipal polls to be held next month at a meeting Tuesday.

PTI quoted BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao as saying that people who had contested as MLAs and MPs should try to bring in new members to the party. He added that the existing number of members is 18 lakh and that the party aims at enrolling an addition of 12 lakh.

According to media reports, Amit Shah would guide the State leaders on strengthening the party in forming government in 2023. As the party believes that it has better chances to do well in the urban areas, BJP aims to win majority of municipalities among the total 136 in the urban local body polls.

In an unrelated incident, the youth wing of the party BJYM protested against exorbitant fees being collected by some corporate schools in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana.