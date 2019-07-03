Police help will be given to forest personnel: Telangana HM

Hyderabad: Days after a woman forest official was attacked and injured by a gang led by TRS MLA’s brother, Home Minister of the State Mohammed Mahmood Ali yesterday said the police is ready to provide protection to the forest personnel.

The minister met State forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy and held discussions of the attack on the woman forest official in KB-Asifabad district on Sunday. Ali said that no one was above law and action would be taken on the accused.

C Anitha, a woman forest department official in KB Asifabad district was attacked by the gang led by TRS leader Koneru Krishna Rao on 30 June. She had apparently gone to Sarasala village with some other officials to plant saplings as part of the government’s ‘Haritha Haram’ green initiative programme. A video of the attack went viral and it shows Anitha climbing on a tractor to escape but the men surround and hit her with bamboo sticks. In her statement, Anitha said Koneru Krishna hit her first after which the others followed.