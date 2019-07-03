Singer-musician Vinod Krishnan is all set to release ‘Kaalai pozhudhil’

Chennai-based composer, Vinod Krishnan is all set to release his romantic song, Kaalai pozhudhil. The singer-musician is recognised for his collaborations with IndianRaga, an educational startup founded at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Vinod was selected as a senior fellow for South Indian Classical music and has created many viral video productions that showcased his excellence in Indian music, pop, acapella, jazz, among others.

For his latest venture, Vinod has collaborated with trio – actors Amrutha Srinivasan and Abishek Joseph George and director, Deepika Chandrasekaran.

Amrutha made her acting debut in the 2016 comedy drama movie Aviyal while Abishek has been acting for the past ten years. Deepika Chandrasekaran is known for filming Sonu Nigam’s songs on lord Shiva.

Speaking about her part, Amrutha says, “Vinod reached me through social media and boy aren’t I glad that he did because he’s amazing at what he does. I can’t wait to paint a picture that hopefully does justice to his music.” She adds, “I have heard from friends how genuine he is with the work he does. I love the song and admire someone who love what they do. What’s a better match than that.”

Deepika says, “Before Vinod and I decided to formally collaborate, he played the song to me and my first reaction was, ‘I hope this isn’t made into a typical romantic music video’. I guess that was the starting point of our discussion. ‘To break the cliches of a romantic relationship’ was the thought we converged upon.”

Through this film they aim to bring relatable excerpts from relationships. “Being married, I’m aware of how my relationship with my husband has evolved,” she says. “When Vinod wrote and composed songs, he had a vision; keep it real and organic. The music video should emulate these emotions.”

Abishek then commented on reason for collaboration. “His music has intent and honesty which are key factors for me to work with anyone.’ He reveals that it was Deepika who got in touch with regarding the project. ‘If not for her, I wouldn’t be part of this project,” he says.