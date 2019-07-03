Yazh makes it big in TNCA First Division League

Chennai: ME Yazh Arun Mozhi (7/58) picked up a seven-wicket haul as Swaraj produced a great comeback against Nelson in the TNCA First Division League fourth round match at the Nelson – Wahe Guru Ground here on Tuesday.

Scores

Jolly Rovers 335 in 82.5 overs (R Nilesh Subramanian 99, Jalaj Saxena 52, J Jabez Moses 4/101) vs MCC 38 for 3 in 11 overs;

India Pistons 356 in 97 overs (Himanshu Rana 68, Aditya Barooah 73, D Anchit 54, GV Vignesh 54, Sunny Gupta 3/95) vs Globe Trotters 7 for no loss in 3 overs;

Grand Slam 319 in 94.2 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 134, Nidhish S Rajagopal 47, Bhargav Merai 43, R Silambarasan 3/72 S Mohan Prasath 3/75) vs Young Stars 0 for no loss in 1 over;

AG’s Office 387 for 8 in 100 overs (Adhithya Raghuraman 57, Unmukt Chand 89, M Vijai Bharath Ram 52, Himanshu Chawla 59, Saurabh Kumar 4/103) vs Alwarpet;

MRC ‘A’ 377 for 8 in 96 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 189, NS Chaturved 92) vs Vijay;

Swaraj 119 in 34.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 42, Shoaib Md Khan 5/46, M Prabhu 4/39) vs Nelson 180 in 62.4 overs (Varun Sood 47, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 7/58).