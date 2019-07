Yellow Challengers beat Blue Avengers, another century by Hemalatha

Chennai: D Hemalatha (173) struck her second successive century as Yellow Challengers beat Blue Avengers by 69 runs in the TNCA Women’s League One-Day match here.

Scores

White Warriors 285 for 5 in 50 overs (SB Keerthana 116, S Pavithra 71) beat Green Invaders 133 in 30.5 overs;

Yellow Challengers 303 in 49 overs (D Hemalatha 173, R Aaisha Bee 61, S Nevedha 3/49) beat Blue Avengers 234 for 9 in 50 overs (J Maanasasri 76, KB Vamsi 3/25, Ashwathi Shankar 3/36);

Silver Strikers 375 for 4 in 50 overs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 75, Arshi Choudhary 99, L Nethra 108*, D Dhanalakshmi 31) beat Red Rangers 151 for 8 in 50 overs (S Aruna Devi 53, Priyanshi Pande 3/18).