Ambidant ponzi scam: Minister Janardhana Reddy appears before ED

Bengaluru: In connection with the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd multi-crore ponzi scam, former Karnataka minister G Janardhana Reddy yesterday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

According to media reports, the mining baron was questioned from afternoon till late in the evening.

Syed Ahmed Fareed was arrested after Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd was involved in ponzi scheme. To bail him out, Reddy’s close aide Ali Khan had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Fareed. During investigation, Fareed claimed that he had paid the money so as to get help from Reddy to bail him out in connection with the ED probe.

However, Reddy refuted the allegations. He was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on 11 November 2018, but was let on bail three days later.