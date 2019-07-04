Congress leader slams AP CMs move to demolish Rajiv Gandhi memorial

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao yesterday opposed the Andhra Pradesh government’s reported decision to demolish Smriti Bhavan, which houses a library, portrait and others in memory of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government has called for tenders to carry out demolition of the building, and that he would fight even at the cost of his life to prevent the YSR Congress-led government from demolishing the memorial.

Rao challenged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the move, saying that such demolitions were not good and instead he must focus on fulfilling promises made to people. He said he would meet former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy and further urged other Congress leaders to react on the matter.

The Smriti Bhavan is located on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam and attracts thousands of visitors.