Durai Sudhakar plays negative role in ‘Kalavani 2’

Remember Durai Sudhakar. He made a mark with a wonderful performance in Thappattam in the lead role. Now he is ready with his next Kalavani 2 in which he plays a negative role. Kalavani 2 is sequel to Vimal and Oviya starrer Kalavani, that had a successful run.

An advocate-turned-actor Durai Sudhakar says, “After Thappattam, I signed a few movies as the lead hero, but they are yet to release. However, I felt that acting as a villain is much easier than playing a hero. For some reason, playing hero was very uncomfortable. I am more comfortable when I portray negative roles and so I signed four films as the antagonist. I want to earn the name of a ‘versatile villain’, like late legends Nambiar and Raghuvaran.”

Speaking about the movie, he says, “It is a political satire laced with comedy. Set in Thanjavur, the film is about the politics in the local body elections, narrated in an entertaining manner.” He is also part of Varalaxmi starrer Danny, a film with Ezhil and Andrea.