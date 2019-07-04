Encourage good movies, Kamal Haasan tells audience

“Audience should celebrate good movies. It will motivate actors to do quality movies,” said actor Kamal Haasan.

The actor-politician’s production venture Kadaram Kondan features Vikram in the lead role.

Nasser’s son Abhiu Haaan and Akshara Haasan form part of the cast.

Directed by Rajesh M Selva, the movie has music by Ghibran.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Kamal Haasan, “I am happy at the way the movie has shaped up. Vikram looks stylish in the movie. After Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan Vikram will be called by fans as KK Vikram. Credit should go to the whole team including Rajesh M Selva for giving a stylish action thriller on a par with English movies.”

An actor’s greatness lies in allowing others to perform on screen and admire them closely. I am happy to see a wonderful actor in Vikram, he added.

Kadaram Kondan, co-produced by Trident Arts in association with Rajkamal Films International, will be out 19 July.

For his part, Vikram said, “I am great fan of Kamal Haasan since my school days. I admire his films including 16 Vayadhinilae, Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu, Nayagan among others. I want to do the remake of a movie like 16 Vayadhinilae. To be part of Kamal Haasan production venture is a delight.”

Vikram added, “Akshara and Abi have given their best, while Ghibran’s music has added more value. Rajesh M Selva was a thorough professional and his involvement with the movie made it a quality product.”