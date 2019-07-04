Helmetless biker arrested in Chennai for arguing with, abusing cop

Chennai: A motorist has been arrested by police for arguing with the traffic policemen on Poonamallee High Road, while he was intercepted for not wearing helmet.

The video had gone viral on social media.

Aminjikarai traffic inspector Kumar who was disrespected and verbally abused by the man registered a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Ravindran aka Joseph, a resident of Sathya Nagar, Arumbakkam. He is a lorry driver.

He was riding on a two-wheeler near Anna Arch. Neither he nor the woman pillion rider was wearing a helmet. Even as the police personnel asked him to bring the vehicle to the side of the road, he refused to budge from the spot, blocking traffic.

Ravindran spoke to the police rudely asking why he should wear a helmet and dared the police to take action against him.

Later, he left the two-wheeler at the spot and bolted, taking an autorickshaw. When the police checked the vehicle documents, it came to light that it was registered in another person’s name.

Ravindran was arrested under four sections including abusing police, preventing government official from discharging his duty and not wearing a helmet.