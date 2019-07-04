IISc students protest over security guard’s death

Bengaluru: Seeking stringent action against an official for the death of a security guard, more than 300 students of the Indian Institute of Science have been protesting since Monday.

The 23-year-old deceased Gautam Biswal hailed from Odisha. He was killed when a sliding gate weighing 500-kg crashed at the entrance near CNR Rao underpass inside the institute. Two others were injured in the incident.

The students alleged negligence led to the death of the guard, and they staged a sit-in on the campus. The IISc management, including its director Anurag Kumar, held several rounds of discussion with students.