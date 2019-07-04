Irish Open set to tee off today

Chennai: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, one of the Open Qualifying Series events will tee off today at the Lahinch golf course in Ireland for the very first time.

The Indian challenge at this picturesque course will be lead by Gaganjeet Bhullar who finished T-13 at the Andalucia Masters after maintaining his place amongst the top 10 for the first three days of the tournament.

Shubhankar Sharma on the other hand will be looking to better his performance after a poor display at the Andalucia Masters finishing at the 153 rd spot. S.S.P Chawrasia also, who couldn’t make the cut at Andalucia will be looking to make amends in the tournament.

Other players like Defending champion\A0Russell Knox\A0who won the tournament last year at Ballyliffin Golf Club will be eyeing a similar result. The field also has the likes of the Spaniard Jon Rahm who would be coming on the back of a second position finish at the Andalucia Masters, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout along with Jon Rahm and four-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood. In terms of local players, it will be homecoming for Irishman Shane Lowry who claimed his first European Tour title in three and a half years at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier in January.The \807,000,000 prize purse event is a part of the European Tour and will be brought to the Indian audiences by DSPORT from 18:30 hrs onwards.