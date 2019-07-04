Madras Gymkhana Club to host tennis tourney

Chennai: Madras Gymkhana Club, a 138-year-old institution will host MGC AITA National Series (Under 18) Tennis Tournament from 8 to 13 July at the Club Courts, Mount Road, here.

According to a release, the qualifying rounds will be played on 6 and 7 July and the Semifinals and Finals will be played on 12 and 13th July.

The sign-In for qualifying is on Friday, 5 July between 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Over 200 Boys and Girls from 17 states in the country including Tamilnadu are taking part in the tournament out of which 88 entries are for Girls event and 120 entries are for Boys event.

The Prominent players in Boys Under 18 are Krishan Hooda of Chandigarh and Divesh Gahlot of Haryana and in Girls Under 18 are Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana, and Prerna V Vichare of Maharashtra. For Tamilnadu, Rajesh Kannan R S and Rishi Paventhan in the boys and Lavanyaa Sreekirishnan and Kaavya Palani in girls will lead the Tamilnadu challenge .