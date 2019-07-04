Pondy CM asks Bedi to abstain from commenting on TN

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy continued to flay Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her comments on the water crisis in Tamilnadu. He asked Bedi to know her limits and abstain from making comments on Tamilnadu.

The CM said Bedi’s comments that the highly selfish and cowardly attitude of the people of TN along with poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy were responsible for the water crisis in the State was condemnable and serious in nature. He asked her to discharge her duties within the statutory limits and not cause any slur to the post she was currently holding.

However, on Monday, Bedi said she had only shared people’s perception and it was not her personal view.

Speaking about the situation in the Union Territory, Narayanasamy said the overall drinking water situation in Puducherry was comfortable and satisfactory. Drinking water was available to people without any hindrance except for those in Eripakkam and Konerikuppam. He added that the government was taking steps to get portable water to the two villages.

He further noted that the government has evolved a Rs 500-crore drinking water scheme to augment availability of water, Narayanasamy said necessary tenders to award contracts to carry out the scheme were being finalised.