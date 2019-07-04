Rebel MLA Kalaiselvan returns to AIADMK

Chennai: It seems all is not well in the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran, as another one of it’s supporters V T Kalaiselvan returned to AIADMK yesterday.

The development comes a day after another AMMK legislator, E Rathinasabapathy, met the Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Kalaiselvan slammed at TTV Dhinakaran by saying that he was working in an authoritative manner and should step away. He further charged that the AMMK leader constantly spoke about toppling Amma government and that he couldn’t digest the slogan. Even though God had taken away the late chief minister Jayalalithaa away, no AIADMK worker can accept Dhinakaran’s slogan.

It is to be noted that Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had issued notices to MLAs Kalaiselvan, Rathinasabapathy and S Prabhu in April this year for their alleged anti-party activities.

Kalaiselvan and Rathinasabapathy further claimed they had always opposed Dhinakaran whenever he talked of toppling the Amma government.