Review: Spider-Man: Far From Home – Web of fun

After the emotional rollercoster ride of the Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) returns with a punch with its 23rd film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Sequel to 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming, the film is directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

To describe this flick in a nutshell, it is fun. Laced with humour, dazzling visual effects and brilliant performance, the movie is bound to leave hardcore Marvel fans satisfied. The plot involves Spiderman teaming up with Mysterio – an inter-dimensional superhero to fight the elementals; mythical monsters who take the shape of elements; earth, fire, air and water. (spoilers ahead!) The movie continues from where Endgame finished: People who got ‘dusted’ after the ‘snap’ return to normal life. Their disappearances is now called as the ‘blip’. Screenwriters deserve applause for blending ‘snap’ in perfect rhythm and creating strong characters.

The movie is wrapped with many tributes to Tony Stark aka Iron Man and many other Avengers. There are scenes where Peter uses Tony’s tech. His reaction is like a kid in a candy store is hilarious. Even the background music from Iron Man series comes into play! Fans can’t help but cast a teary smile at such heartwarming moments. Another eye-dazzling fight sequence is when Spidey kapows with his ‘enemy’ in an abandoned building. You’ll be left in awe with the VFX and jumpcuts.

Peter and MJ’s on screen romance is extremely adorable. Tom and Zendaya are so real, it is like watching a scene out of a cute/sappy rom-com flim. Jake as Mysterio is perfect while Samuel as Nick Fury is badass. Happy Hogan and Aunt May’s romance leaves you chuckling. If Endgame made us cry, then Far From Home will make you laugh as it offers plenty of fun and dozens of light-hearted moments. And yes, don’t forget to wait for the post credit scenes. There is a big twist and a surprising cameo.