SC condemns Kerala govt for flouting its order on Mullaiperiyar dam

Chennai: The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Kerala government for flouting its order on the Mullaiperiyar dam issue.

The court had earlier stayed the construction of building in the parking area of the dam as it was objected to by Tamilnadu.

The parking lot is coming up on 3 acres of land and Kerala has been adamant about going ahead with its plan in the face of stiff opposition from Tamilnadu.

Today, the court condemned Kerala’s attitude in going ahead with the construction work.

It asked if the State was flouting the court order just to spite Tamilnadu.

Like the Cauvery dispute with Karnataka, Tamilnadu has been locked in a bitter battle with Kerala for water from the Mullaiperiyar dam.

Kerala has been refusing to raise the storage level of the dam citing its safety, whereas the Supreme Court has ruled that it can be raised to 152 ft after strengthening work.