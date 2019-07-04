TNCA First Division League: Shoaib shines in Nelson SC win

Chennai: Nelson SC became the first team in this season to register an outright win and gained six points in the TNCA First Division League here on Wednesday. Nelson recorded a four-wicket win over Swaraj CC.

Set to chase 139 in a minimum of 58 overs, Nelson reached the target in 37.2 overs with four wickets remaining. Shoaib Md. Khan scored 37 while W Antony Dhas contributed 28. ME Yazh Arun Mozhi\92s match haul of nine for 120 went in vain. Off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan of Nelson took eight for 70 in Swaraj\92s second innings to finish with a match haul of 13 for 116.

Brief scores:

Jolly Rovers 335 & 35/2 decl. in 11 overs drew with MCC 204 in 57.1 overs (S Karthik 64, J Syed Mohammed 41, DT Chandrasekar 5/61); Points: Rovers 5 (20); MCC 1 (8).

India Pistons 356 drew with Globe Trotters 359/8 in 97.1 overs (K Mukunth 55, S Radhakrishnan 127, Sanvir Singh 106, Rajwinder Singh 4/130). Trotters 5 (20); Pistons 1 (12); Grand Slam 319 drew with Young Stars 323/5 in 91.3 overs (Kunal Chandela 54, R Sathyanarayan 145). Stars 5 (12); Grand Slam 1 (8). AG\92s Office 387/8 in 100 overs drew with Alwarpet 189 in 62 overs AC Prathiban 5/82). AGORC 5 (8); Alwarpet 1 (8). MRC \91A\92 377/8 decl. in 96 overs (Chesteshwar Pujara 189, NS Chaturved 92) drew with Vijay 378/4 in 74.1 overs (N Jagadeesan 151, Himmat Singh 105, J Kousik 75*). Vijay 5 (16); MRC 1 (8). Swaraj 119 & 199 in 40 overs (Mandeep Singh 58, Shoaib Md. Khan 8/70) lost to Nelson 180 & 139/6 in 37.2 overs (M Silambarasan 3/43). Nelson 6 (9); Swaraj 0 (11)