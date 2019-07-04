Veteran actress Sowkar Janaki is back to don the grease paint. She will be playing a meaty role in filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’ next venture actor Karthi and Jyotika.

Sowkar Janaki will be seen playing Karthi’s mother in the film and she has already joined the sets.

Jyothika and Karthi will be siblings in the movie and it will be an emotional family drama. The film also has actor Sathyaraj and noted Malayalam star Ansen in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Karthi is also waiting for the release of his film titled Kaidhi, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame.