Wheelchair facility now available for visitors to Vandalur zoo

Chennai: Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, recently made entry free for differently-abled persons. Now, they have provided free wheelchair facility so as to make them easily move around the zoo.

Ten wheelchairs were sponsored by V Rajarajan of Duvo Engineering, Ambattur. He handed them over to additional principal chief conservator of forests, Yogesh Singh, in the presence of deputy director, assistant director and other zoo staff, a press release said.

Vandalur Zoo is the largest zoo in India, spread over 602 hectares. The zoo has most unique and exciting animal houses and records footfall of around 21 lakh visitors every year.