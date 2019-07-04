World Cup 2019: Qualifying chances for Pak looks bleak

Chennai: With England securing a win last night against New Zealand, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-final looks bleak as despite losing, New Zealand is still well-placed with 11 points on the table.

With 10 points on the board for England before last game, an England loss would have made Pakistan enter the semis easily if they win against Bangladesh but the hosts have finished third on points table with 12 points from 9 matches, making them officially qualify for the semi-final stages of the World Cup.

Now Pakistan are facing an improbable task of reaching the semis. They have a negative net run rate of -0.792 while New Zealand who are sitting fourth with 11 points from 9 matches have a positive net run rate of +0.175 even after their loss to England. For Pakistan to qualify to the semi-final, they have to beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350 or beat Bangladesh by 316 runs after scoring 400 or beat Bangladesh by 321 runs after scoring 450. If Pakistan bowl first, they will be out of the semi-final race even before the first ball is bowled at Lord’s on Friday.

New Zealand can qualify if Bangladesh beat Pakistan on Friday. They will also qualify if Bangladesh lose by a lesser margin than the ones mentioned in the scenarios above.