Actor Aari turns producer

Actor Aari has ventured to production. He will be bankrolling a short film ‘Sundara Thaai Mozhi’ in which he would be playing the lead role too.

It would be aired at the ongoing 10th World Tamil Conference in Chicago. Directed by Narayanan, the movie has music composed by Sathya and editing is by National Award winner Sabu Joseph.

The actor hopes to send Sundara Thaai Mozhi to international film festivals later on. “I will also make more meaningful and thematic short films under my banner,” he adds.