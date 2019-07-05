Blood donor can also donate stem cell: Expert

Chennai: With technological advancements happening on a regular basis in the field of medicine, stem cell transplantation is projected as the cure for several disorders, including thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia and as an alternative to treatment like chemotherapy.

Commenting on incidence of thalassemia, MIOT International Hospitals haematologic oncologist and haemotolist, Dr Chezhian Subash, said, “Tamilnadu has relatively a lesser incidence of the disorder, compared to other parts of India. However, Chennai may have a higher incidence than the rest of the State as it is a populous metropolitan city.”

The State, being experienced in stem cell transplantations, the doctor states that, “The transplantation of healthy stem cells helps in restoring ailing patient’s body capacity to make new blood cells. Haemopoietic stem cell transplant has been the only curative option till now for haemoglobin disorders as the intense dose of chemotherapy, post-detection of a blood disorder, reduces the body’s ability to make new blood cells.”

He further says that every year, more than 200 successful transplantations take place in Tamilnadu and adds, “The State can be considered the pioneer of stem cell transplant in the country as the first stem cell transplant was successfully done in Vellore in the mid-90s.”

Asked about the growth in the number of transplantations over the years, he says, “The key takeaways from these procedures and consultation are that stem cell donation and transplantation should be more accessible and equitable. Public stem cell registries should be in place and there is a need for extensive awareness on how stem cell donation is a safe process.”

The doctor attributes the meagre stem cell donation to lack of trained manpower and low accessibility for needy patients. “Yet, Tamilnadu has better unrelated stem cell donation rate, compared to most cities in India,” he says.

Explaining it, he adds, “The challenge is to raise awareness of unrelated donations, as with any population, there is a challenge to get a matched donor outside the immediate family. Although, with expanding registries, awareness, safety precaution of stem cell donation, it can be managed.”

He reveals that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is also mulling setting up a National Stem Cell Registry. The need is to mobilise regular blood donors towards stem cell donation and, at present, the registries are in the private sector.