‘Bow Bow’ is all about animals

Now and then Tamil cinema came out with movies that featured animals as central character. Joining the list is Bow Bow.

The movie speaks about the bond between a dog and a five-year-old boy. Debutant director Pradeep Kilkar says that unlike other films where dogs are made to perform stunts, Bow Bow is a film where the dog actually emotes.

“Dogs have been man’s best friend since time immemorial, and they sense each and every human emotion and share it unconditionally. Bow Bow will feature the bond between a kid, played by Ahaan and a dog.” Bankrolled by London Talkies, the film has already been screened at various international film festivals.