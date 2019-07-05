Deiveega Eyal Esai Mandram conducts competitions

Chennai: As part of its 30th year of music and cultural festival, Deiveega Eyal Esai Mandram is conducting various events, such as Tamil slogams, Thirukural and Vishnu Sahasranamam recitations, Tamil music, oratorical and mridangam competitions, on 14 July.

A press release said, the events will be held at Little Flower Primary School, N G O Colony, Adambakkam, by 9 am. There is no registration fee, and winners will be given prizes on the inaugural day of the music festival on 5 August.

For details, contact 2244 7502.