Madras High Court grants one-month parole to Nalini

Chennai: The Madras High Court Friday granted one-month parole to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict S Nalini to make preparations for the wedding of her daughter who resides in London.

Earlier, she filed a plea in the High Court to argue the case herself before the bench regarding a 6-month parole.

In a packed court hall this morning, Nalini argued her case and the judges accepted her plea and granted her one-month ordinary leave.

She was directed to furnish sureties. The court ordered the government to bear the escort expenses.

She was also asked not to give any interviews to the media during her one-month leave.