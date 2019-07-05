Paterson Cancer Center conducts awareness camp

Chennai: Cancer is curable if detected and treated early. It is also preventable by adapting a prudent lifestyle, said scientist A Sivathanupillai.

He was speaking at cancer awareness programme organised by Paterson Cancer Center (PCC) and Cancer Alleviation Foundation (CALF) here recently. Sivathanupillai talked about the need for research funding for PCC as it has excelled in creating the institution-patient relationship so well that it was for the first time, he is seeing the organisation which is run by the cancer patient for the cancer patient and of the cancer patient.

PCC managing director Dr S Vijayaraghavan, in his welcome address said, “Paterson Cancer Center progressed to having the gazette notification of the Tamilnadu government to treat the government employees and the pensioners by surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiation oncology. The zeal and the determination encourages to reach the goal of cancer free society as a tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam who envisaged and expressed to Paterson family which had completed treating more than 15,000 patients during the course of 17 years.”

The 10 days programme saw more than 200 people benefiting, where PCC offered relevant investigations along with specialist consultation and examination for those who needed. Participants were educated about the cancer prevention and surveillance for those who have strong family history.

Vadapalani ACP Arokiya Prakasm, Cancer Alleviation Foundation trustee P T Govindarajan, Vijai’s Nursing Home managing director B Kumaravel and legal consultant S Sreedharan participated.