Power shutdown in Chennai 6 July

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Seven Wells: Nattu Pillaiyar Koil, Thatha Muthaiappan, Arumugam Street, Manikanda Street, Seenu Mudali Street, Ramakrishnan Street, Karuppanna Street, Somasundaram Street, Vardha Muthaiyappan Street, Achariyappan Street, Buddhi Sahib Street, Sahib Azarath Street, Muthu Naicken Street, Gate Street, Subramani Street, Sambu Iyer Street, Govindappa Street, Amman Koil Street, Nattu Pillaiyar Street, Krishna Iyer Street, Arumugam Street, Govindhappa Naicken Street, MK Garden, Seenu Mudali Street, Seenu Iyer Street, Kutti Street are among few places at Seven Wells.

Pallavaram: Eswari Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Sanjai Gandhi Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar and 200 Feet Road.

Keelkattalai: Big Street, Baskar Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Ambal Nagar (part), Anbu Nagar, Gandhi Street, Arul Murugan Nagar, Kirubananda Varrier Street, Kumaran Nagar, Sudukadu Street, Balamurugan Nagar, Thenmozhi Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Bhaygammal Nagar, Pillar Koil Street, Soundarajan Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, (from Bus stand to KFC), Saraswathi Garden and Balaji Nagar.

Pammal: Santhi Road, Muthamizh Nagar, Ranganathan Street, Krishna Nagar and Abdul Park Street.

Melur: Minjur Town, TH Road, Theradi Street, Seemapuram, RR Palayam/Ariyanvoyal, Pudhpedu, Nadhiyambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Valloor, Athipattu, S R Palayam, G R Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Thiruvelavoyal, Voyalur, Neithavoyal, Kattor, Merattoor, Nalloor, Vanippakkam, Oorambedu, Vazhuthigaimedu Ext.

Kamaraj Nagar: Kamaraj Nagar, NM Road, Avadi TNHB Area, Vasantham Nagar, Govarthangiri, Paruthipet, Kannapalayam, P H Road, Avadi Market, Kumaran Nagar, Periyar Nagar and Anandam Nagar.

Ayanavaram: Raju Street, Mettu Street, Solaiamman Street, Sabhapathi Street, Veerasamy Street, Palani Andaver Koil Street, Elumalai Street, NMK Street, Muthamman Koil Street, Chetty Street, Kuppusamy Street, SS Devar 1-6 Streets, Police Manickam Street, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Chengalvarayan Street, VP Colony, and Boopathi Nagar.

MMDA Colony: A- Block to R- Block, Kamala Nehru Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, Sidco, Ashoka Nagar, Subbarao Nagar, Veerapandi Nagar, Rani Annanagar, Kalki Nagar and 100 Feet Road.

Arumbakkam: Metha Nagar, NM Road, MH Colony, Railway Colony, Ampa Skywalk, Franko India, Vaishnav College, Govindan Street, Collectrate Colony, Ayyavo Colony, Gayathri Devi, Razak Garden, JD Durai Raj Nagar, Azad Nagar, VGA Nagar and SBI Officers Colony.

Choolaimedu: Sakthi Nagar 1st to 5th Streets, Thiruvalluvapuram 1st and 2nd Streets, Thiruvengadapuram 1st and 2nd Streets, Nelson Manikam Road, West Namachivayapuram, Choolaimedu High Road, Gill Nagar, Abdulla Street, Basha Street, Neela Kandan Street and Khan Street.

Kodambakkam: Bajanai Koil 3rd and 4th Streets.