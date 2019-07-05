Revathi stars in Invaders win

Chennai: M Revathi (5/18) bagged a five-wicket haul as Green Invaders crushed Blue Avengers by 10 wickets in the TNCA Womens League One-Day match at the GE T&D A Ground here on Thursday.

Avengers was bowled out for a paltry 120 in 35 overs, thanks to Revathis fantastic bowling. She was well supported by E Gomathi Rajan, who took four wickets. The victor cruised to its target in 18.3 overs, losing no wickets. Elsewhere, White Warriors and Yellow Challengers posted vic?tories against Red Rangers and Silver Strikers respectively.

Brief scores:

Red Rangers 81 in 29.4 overs (N Sarathy Priya 3/4) lost to White Warriors 82 for 2 in 19.5 overs (S Pavithra 62);

Blue Avengers 120 in 35 overs (K Yogiyasri 39, KN Ramyashri 35, M Revathi 5/18, E Gomathi Rajan 4/13) lost to Green Invaders 122 for no loss in 18.3 overs (MD Thirushkamini 90*);

Yellow Challengers 247 for 5 in 50 overs (D Hemalatha 67, Ashwathi Shankar 50, R Aaisha Bee 33*) beat Silver Strikers 164 in 37.4 overs (L Nethra 88, Ashwathi Shankar 3/31, E Ruthikssha 3/25).