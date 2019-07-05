Shah Rukh Khan to shake a leg with Vijay?

Vijay’s upcoming movie Bigil is progressing at a steady pace. A huge set has been erected in the city and the team is filming in it continuously.

Now the buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan is to shake a leg with Thalapathy Vijay. However, the makers of Bigil are tight-lipped about it. They said that Atlee is in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for a possible project and it has nothing to do with Bigil.

Directed by Atlee, the team Bigil will soon leave to Delhi to film the last schedule. Bigil is produced by AGS Entertainment and Screen Scene has procured the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film. Nayanthara plays the female lead while Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Vivek, Indhuja, Rebba Monica, Varsha, Yogi Babu, and Gnana Sambandham play key roles.

Music is by AR Rahman and the movie is set to hit the screen for this Deepavali.