Sree Sivaji scores ton in TNCA Under-14 league

Chennai: R Sree Sivaji scored an unbeaten century on the first day of the TNCA Round Robin Under-14 Tournament (Districts) match between Districts I and Districts II, played at Salem, held Thursday.

Batting first, Districts I was able to score 292 for 8 in 90 overs, thanks to Sree Sivaji, who smashed an unbeaten 130 with his innings comprising 16 boundaries. He was ably supported by B Siddharth Kumar, who scored 60.

At the end of the day, Districts II lost one wicket after scoring 23 runs on the board.

Scores:

Districts I 292 for 8 in 90 overs (R. Sree Sivaji 130 (249b, 16X4), B Siddarth Kumar 60, K Nirmal Kumar 42, J Jai Simha 4 for 80, M Vijayaraman 3 for 72); Districts II 23 for 1 in 14 overs